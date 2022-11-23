Katelyn Gorder selected for educational community service award

The Montana Association for Career and Technical Education announces that Katelyn Gorder, Family and Consumer Sciences teacher at Skyview High School in Billings, has been selected to receive the 2022 Montana Career and Technical Education Community Service Award.

Ms. Gorder is this year’s award recipient for her work with students in her Family and Consumer Sciences program. Nominated for the award by her fellow FCS teachers of Montana, Ms. Gorder encourages students to work in a team or as individuals on community service projects. Her FCCLA members organize multiple community service events in the Billings area.

The Community Service Award is presented to ACTE members who have used CTE to make a significant impact on a community or humanitarian cause through leadership in programs and activities that promote community involvement. This award was named in honor of the late Congressman Carl D. Perkins of Kentucky and is designed to recognize individuals who have demonstrated the same humanitarian concerns exemplified by Congressman Perkins.

The Association for Career and Technical Education is the largest national education association dedicated to the advancement of education that prepares youth and adults for careers. Montana ACTE is a member state with a mission is to provide leadership in developing an educated, prepared, and competitive workforce. The Montana Association of Career and Technical Educators provides the career and technical education necessary to create the highly skilled workforce that supports the demands of the 21st century economy and promotes economic development in Montana’s communities.