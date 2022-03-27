Sanderson Stewart recently named Katie Kay, PE as an Associate Principal of the firm. Katie is currently the DOT Group Manager and Senior Engineer with over 19 years of professional experience (10 of those years with Sanderson Stewart). Katie’s expertise includes team and project management, road design, right-of-way design, and developing plans, specifications, and cost estimates for publicly funded transportation infrastructure projects.
Katie Kay named associate principal Sanderson Stewart
Billings Gazette
