Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup will start on Earth Day

Bright n' Beautiful, a Yellowstone County nonprofit which seeks a clean, green, and more beautiful community, has named Saturday, April 23, “Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup Day” in the city of Billings. As with last year’s successful local effort, the broader county cleanup period will include volunteer cleanups between Earth Day, April 22, and Mother’s Day, May 8.

“Great American Cleanup is a wonderful annual tradition in Billings and communities all across Yellowstone County,” said Joanie Tooley, Executive Director of Bright n’ Beautiful. “Let’s get out there and clear away a winter’s worth of litter and make our Montana home brighter and even more beautiful.”

Those interested in participating in volunteer litter pick up activities during Great American Cleanup are encouraged to contact Bright n’ Beautiful at brightnbeautifulbillings@gmail.com, or 406-248-6617 to sign up, borrow safety vests and litter pickers, and receive free litter bags. Any and all individual litter cleanup efforts will be counted in the 2022 Great American Cleanup report for the community.

For opening weekend (Earth Day April 22 through Sunday April 24) the City of Billings Public Works Department has generously provided three large roll-off dumpsters for the litter volunteers collect. Bright n’ Beautiful hopes to exceed last year’s Earth Day weekend dumpster haul of 3.63 tons of litter. Here are the city dumpster locations during Earth Day Weekend:

• Downtown: Parking Lot opposite Billings Community Center, 360 N. 23rd. Street.

• Heights: Parking lot of Castle Rock Park, W. Wicks Lane and Nutter Boulevard.

• West End: Parking lot of Shiloh United Methodist Church, 1810 Shiloh Road.

Additional Great American Cleanup events in Yellowstone County include:

• Shepherd Lions Highway Clean-Up, Saturday April 23, 8 a.m. from Shepherd Community Center

• Laurel Community Cleanup, April 30-May 1, from Grace Bible Church

• Worden/Ballantine Cleanup Day, Saturday, May 7

About Bright n’ Beautiful

Bright n’ Beautiful of Yellowstone County is an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and a recipient of the KAB President’s Circle Award recognizing exemplary performance by certified affiliates. Bright n’ Beautiful strives to inspire and educate the people of Yellowstone County to take action to honor the Montana home we are privileged to share. Learn more at www.bnbyc.org.

About Keep America Beautiful

Keep America Beautiful, the nation’s leading community improvement nonprofit organization, inspires and educates people to take action to improve and beautify their community environment. Established in 1953, Keep America Beautiful works to End Littering, Improve Recycling, and Beautify America’s Communities. The organization is driven by the work and passion of more than 650 Keep America Beautiful affiliates and millions of volunteers nationwide. Learn more at www.kab.org.

