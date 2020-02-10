Keep clicking: Billings schools get second grant with new quick-draw submission format

Billings Public Schools officials are confident their plan for a grant they earned to bolster career and technical education programs could have stood on its merits.
As it is, the grant submission was at least one of the fastest.
The second of two new grant programs created in the 2017 legislature using a new first-come, first-paid format was recently awarded by the Office of Public Instruction. And like the first round, the money was gone in the twitch of a trigger finger on a computer mouse.
Billings school officials have made it clear they're happy to have the cash — roughly $240,000 for the high school district, and $88,000 for the elementary.
But they don't like the system.
"This shouldn't be competitive based on who can dial in the fastest," school board chairwoman Greta Besch Moen said at a Jan. 27 trustees meeting.
Trustee Janna Hafer has also been vocal about her distaste, calling the time-competitive model "appalling."
Advanced opportunity grants are the cousin of transformational grants, which used the same time-competitive model, and were both the brainchild of longtime legislator Llew Jones. And like the nebulous definition for "transformational," advanced opportunity offers wide interpretation: "any course, exam, experiential, online, or other learning opportunity that is incorporated in a district’s advanced opportunity plan and is designed to advance each qualifying pupil’s opportunity for postsecondary career and educational success."
For the upcoming school year, the state doled out $750,000. That's expected to increase each year until hitting almost $3.4 million in the 2023-24 school year. How much a school district can earn is dictated by a formula rooted in how many teachers it has.
Billings, as the state's largest district, won the largest share of the available money, despite coming in less than one second behind Conrad:
- Conrad High School, $8,237: 8:00:17
- Conrad Elementary, $2,730: 8:00:17
- Billings High Schools, $239,991: 8:00:17
- Billings Elementary, $88,367: 8:00:17
- Glendive Elementary, $6,775: 8:00:20
- Dawson County High School, $19,343: 8:00:20
- Great Falls Elementary, $56,272: 8:00:24
- Great Falls High Schools, $143,885: 8:00:24
- Missoula High Schools, $184,394: 8:00:27
After that, the cash was spent. Missoula's elementary district, despite having the same timestamp as its high school, was in second priority and was the first unfunded submission. That does put the district first in line for next year, assuming the money is allocated as scheduled.
Nine communities submitted grant applications in the first minute. Four more submitted in the next minute. In total, 33 separate school districts from 20 communities threw their hats into the ring.
You have free articles remaining.
The list of funded districts for year one bears distinct similarities to the transformational grants: Billings, Glendive, Conrad and Great Falls were on both lists.
Billings' grant
The grant comes with requirements on how money can be spent. The first at-least 60% must directly support "out-of-pocket costs" for students pursuing career-related opportunities.
In Billings, that could be things like certification or exam fees, dual credit fees, costs for training programs, or even costs for employers who help them get students on job sites.
“It gives us a lot of flexibility to address the different pathways that a student might take,” School District 2 career outreach director Bo Bruinsma said.
In practice, it could include the cost of a Certified Nursing Assistant exam; a pair of steel-toed boots for a student at a job site; or worker's compensation insurance an employer might have to carry for a student intern.
Billings has already been pushing depth and breadth for career exploration for students. Middle schools offered career fairs this year, and high schools are developing course progression that would set students on a career path, not unlike a college major.
The effort has also included a significant focus on trades and careers that don't require a four-year degree.
Bruinsma used the example of a student who wanted to pursue work in a trade but doesn't have access to tools or equipment they needed.
“It might just be dead on arrival right there,” he said. “I know there’s students that kind of self select out of it.”
Now, the grant could pay for that under some circumstances.
Remaining money can pay for things like curriculum materials or training resources for classes that help keep courses workplace-relevant.
One thing that the grant won't do is help with Billings' elementary budget crisis. District officials consider it a poor practice to use expiring grant money in year-to-year budget costs, and elementary and high school budget pools are largely separate.
Bruinsma hoped the grant could lead to closer relationships between schools and employers. He said that employers are often interested in bringing students into the workplace, but wary of things like training costs.
“It’s a way to make it more enticing,” he said.