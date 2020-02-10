Keep clicking: Billings schools get second grant with new quick-draw submission format

Billings Public Schools officials are confident their plan for a grant they earned to bolster career and technical education programs could have stood on its merits.

As it is, the grant submission was at least one of the fastest.

The second of two new grant programs created in the 2017 legislature using a new first-come, first-paid format was recently awarded by the Office of Public Instruction. And like the first round, the money was gone in the twitch of a trigger finger on a computer mouse.

Billings school officials have made it clear they're happy to have the cash — roughly $240,000 for the high school district, and $88,000 for the elementary.

But they don't like the system.

"This shouldn't be competitive based on who can dial in the fastest," school board chairwoman Greta Besch Moen said at a Jan. 27 trustees meeting.

Trustee Janna Hafer has also been vocal about her distaste, calling the time-competitive model "appalling."