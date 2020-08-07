Keep walking: ArtWalk carries on, adapting to COVID-19 social changes

If you go

ArtWalk Billings will not host its regularly scheduled event on Friday due to concerns about COVID-19, however, an extended event has been announced, held Aug. 7 - Aug. 28 at participating locations.

Hours vary by location. Social distancing is required and guests are asked to wear face masks when inside a gallery or business. Visitors are encouraged to come individually or in small groups. In some instances, appointments are required.

Further information is online at artwalkbillings.com.

Crazy Days will be held downtown through Sunday at participating businesses. Shopping specials, food and beverage specials, and events and activities are being held. For information, visit downtownbillings.com.