Keep wearing a mask and stay vigilant, public health officer tells Billings residents

With news of a COVID-19 vaccine on the horizon, Yellowstone County's health officer urged residents to keep wearing masks and maintain social distancing practices.
"The vaccine does hold great promise," said John Felton. "But it's gonna take a while."
Felton spoke to the Billings City Council on Monday night and pointed to data that showed that new COVID cases in the county could jump in the next few weeks. The last two days have seen a rapid uptick in new cases, he said, noting that the jump has happened about 10 days after Thanksgiving.
Public health officers across the country, including Felton here in Billings, warned that large Thanksgiving gatherings could end up accelerating the spread of COVID-19.
Felton pointed to the new case numbers and the fact that they've started to climb 10 days following Thanksgiving.
"That's when we'd expect to see ... a post-holiday surge," he said. "This makes me a little nervous."
As such, he encouraged Billings residents to continue taking precautions like wearing a mask when out in public and practicing social distancing.
The vaccine news feels like light at the end of the tunnel, he said. But the community has to be vigilant until the vaccine is widely available.
"We're not at the end of the tunnel yet," he said.
Ongoing projects
Council spent the majority of its Monday night meeting — more than 3 hours — discussing funding for its capital improvement projects. Much of the discussion focused on how best to pay for paving gravel streets on the city's south side. Specifically council members debated whether to use tax increment district funds to pay for portions of it.
The council also set its priorities for city park improvements. The Landon's Legacy Foundation has been raising funds to make improvements to Poly Vista Park and its baseball fields, and has asked that the city dedicate matching funds for the project.
The improvements are broken into three phases and the council discussed the funding for Phase 1; Landon's Legacy Foundation has dedicated $1 million toward it.
The council, as it voted to prioritize various parks projects, kept in place the $1 million it had dedicated to match the Landon's Legacy Foundation money, something for which the foundation members had lobbied the council.
