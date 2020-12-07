Keep wearing a mask and stay vigilant, public health officer tells Billings residents

As such, he encouraged Billings residents to continue taking precautions like wearing a mask when out in public and practicing social distancing.

The vaccine news feels like light at the end of the tunnel, he said. But the community has to be vigilant until the vaccine is widely available.

"We're not at the end of the tunnel yet," he said.

Ongoing projects

Council spent the majority of its Monday night meeting — more than 3 hours — discussing funding for its capital improvement projects. Much of the discussion focused on how best to pay for paving gravel streets on the city's south side. Specifically council members debated whether to use tax increment district funds to pay for portions of it.

The council also set its priorities for city park improvements. The Landon's Legacy Foundation has been raising funds to make improvements to Poly Vista Park and its baseball fields, and has asked that the city dedicate matching funds for the project.

The improvements are broken into three phases and the council discussed the funding for Phase 1; Landon's Legacy Foundation has dedicated $1 million toward it.

The council, as it voted to prioritize various parks projects, kept in place the $1 million it had dedicated to match the Landon's Legacy Foundation money, something for which the foundation members had lobbied the council.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.