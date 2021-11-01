Kenny Chesney's Here and Now 2022 tour stops in Bozeman

Kenny Chesney will bring his Here and Now 2022 tour to Bozeman's Bobcat Stadium on July 9.

The tour is part of a 19-stadium tour with Carly Pearce, a current CMA Female Vocalist and Album of the Year nominee, and Old Dominion, known for their hit single "Some People Do."

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. ET. For more information and to purchase tickets to all dates, visit www.KennyChesney.com.

