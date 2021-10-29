Kibler & Kirch set to open new pop-up holiday shop

On Oct. 29, Jeremiah Young, the owner and creative director of Kibler & Kirch interior design opened The Holiday Home, the latest offering from his Kibler & Kirch Presents pop-up shop concept in downtown Billings. Last spring, Young and team introduced the temporary retail idea to Montana with his successful launch of The Flowerie. Now he and his busy staff are all about feeling festive, curating a very special season’s greeting with the best of home décor for decking the halls as they transform the general store-style space at 102 North Broadway into a winter wonderland.
“Our team has worked so hard to curate a collection of Christmas décor that we genuinely love. The Holiday Home is kind of a gift to our customers and a way to inspire Christmases in people’s homes for years to come,” says Young, who has filled the new pop-up shop with items guaranteed to bring comfort and joy – from believable artificial trees, ornaments, incredible candles to amazing apothecary, and more.
“With these pop-up concepts, we want to use the knowledge we’ve gained designing homes for decades. We have ways of decorating and designing that we know just work, and we want to share those with our customers, who we expect will buy things in this shop that will be in their families for years to come,” says Young in a press release. “It’s exciting to think we are helping build a tradition for our homeowners, design clients and customers.”