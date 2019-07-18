Tails for Trails, a unique trail ride around ZooMontana, is planned for Saturday, July 27.
While bicycles are not typically allowed on the trails throughout the zoo, local businesses and organizations have teamed up to give children the opportunity to tour the place by bicycle, in celebration of Billings’ entire trail network.
Tails for Trails will feature two trail rides: the 0.8 mile loop for children who are comfortable riding their bicycles without an adult; and the 0.2 mile short ride for younger children who need some assistance from adults.
The free event at ZooMontana is open to children ages 3 to 10. Children must have a helmet to ride and parents or legal guardians must be present to register their children (with a liability waiver) starting at 8:30 a.m. The ride will start at 9 a.m.
Children who participate in the ride will be entered to win several prizes including a new children’s bike, a dog bed, and a back-door family pass at ZooMontana. Through Friday, July 26, families who want an extra chance to win may register for the drawing at The Bike Shop, located at 1934 on Grand Ave.