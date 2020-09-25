Kids may need some help during pandemic, Montana mental health experts say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Schools should get more resources to help kids cope with the mental and emotional effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a panel of health experts said Tuesday.

There's an increasing emphasis on students' mental and emotional health in Montana schools, but schools often struggle finding resources to help them.

“They’re trying to rise to meet those challenges, but they’re doing it with very little funding and not a lot of extra support,” said Kathy Kinsella Shea, a social worker and counselor who has worked with schools.

Shea and other experts spoke as part of a virtual roundtable organized by Melissa Romano, who's running as a Democrat for Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Social changes like those during the pandemic can exacerbate mental health challenges for kids, but some distress is "natural and normal," said John Sommers-Flanagan, a University of Montana professor.

Ditto for parents and teachers, but they need to remember that kids take cues from the daily behavior of adults in their lives that can shape kids' own behavior.

“Don’t underestimate the power of the social dynamic between parents and children,” he said.