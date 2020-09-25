Kids may need some help during pandemic, Montana mental health experts say

Schools should get more resources to help kids cope with the mental and emotional effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, a panel of health experts said Tuesday.
There's an increasing emphasis on students' mental and emotional health in Montana schools, but schools often struggle finding resources to help them.
“They’re trying to rise to meet those challenges, but they’re doing it with very little funding and not a lot of extra support,” said Kathy Kinsella Shea, a social worker and counselor who has worked with schools.
Shea and other experts spoke as part of a virtual roundtable organized by Melissa Romano, who's running as a Democrat for Superintendent of Public Instruction.
Social changes like those during the pandemic can exacerbate mental health challenges for kids, but some distress is "natural and normal," said John Sommers-Flanagan, a University of Montana professor.
Ditto for parents and teachers, but they need to remember that kids take cues from the daily behavior of adults in their lives that can shape kids' own behavior.
“Don’t underestimate the power of the social dynamic between parents and children,” he said.
Anxiety and depression are often more prevalent in communities like reservations, where both historical and current racism and economic inequities can contribute to trauma that affects behavior.
“Those are normal reactions to really painful experiences,” said Ann Douglas, who directs the All Nation's Health Center's Missoula Native Connections program.
In communities like the Crow and Northern Cheyenne reservations, which have been hard hit by COVID-19, schools are often a front-line resource for kids, both for the effects of COVID-19 and mental health.
Being "open and available" is a simple thing people can do, whether experts in the field or not, said Lily Gervais, the behavioral health clinical director at the All Nation's Health Center.
“I think all of us, as professionals or as community members, can put that out there,” she said.
Romano plugged a campaign priority; as superintendent, she said that she would push for social-emotional learning standards. A 2018 analysis by the National Conference of State legislatures found that 15 states have such standards for grades K-12. Other states typically have them for preschool only.
Romano's campaign in 2016 fell short as Republican Elsie Arntzen won the office; Arntzen is running for reelection.
