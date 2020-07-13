Kids summer programs continue in Billings, offering lessons in pandemic protocol

Alivia Knudsen and Secret Christman had narrower concerns on their minds on an early July afternoon — whether they'd score their favorite hues, blue and purple, for their favorite activity, coloring.

Alivia, a rising second grader, and Secret, a year younger, talked about a strange spring and summer while finishing lunch. They missed their teachers and classmates during the abrupt remote learning shift. Other students at the table chirped up about their experience with videos from teachers, or picking up paper packets distributed to students that didn't have access to a computer or internet.

Operations at the Bair Clubhouse were still a "little bit weird" but that the club has been a welcome return to seeing friends, Secret and Alivia said.

The duo didn't have a lot to say about the stay-at-home period of the early pandemic shutdowns. It was nice to hang out with parents more, they thought, even if it was weird not to go out much.

As they chatted Thursday, they seemed more resilient than anything, like the early shutdown was a nearly forgotten scabbed knee. But education experts have raised concerns about extended learning loss during remote instruction, and social-emotional setbacks for kids, especially those who rely on schools for special services.