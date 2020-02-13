Kids who went missing in Billings last week run away again

A boy and a girl who were reported missing and then found Friday have run away again, police say.

Antonio Gonzalez, 14, and Valencia Gonzalez, 12, ran away from their father's midtown Billings home on the 500 block of Miles Avenue soon after they were returned to the home, Billings Police Sgt. Shane Winden said in a Thursday social media post. It's not clear when they went missing the second time.

They first ran away Feb. 5 and were found Feb. 7.

Family and friends have been known to take them in, according to the post.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 657-8200.

