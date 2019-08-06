A plane crash discovered Monday 25 miles north of Wolf Point has left two people dead, according to the Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office.
Both the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, which involves a Cessna C-182 plane.
Two people were on board when it crashed, according to the FAA. Initial information suggests the plane may have been surveying land, Roosevelt County Undersheriff John Summers said.
Tuesday morning the sheriff's office was not yet at a point where they could publicly identify the victims in the crash.
The sheriff's office was called at about 2:47 p.m. Monday after an area resident discovered the crash about 2 miles west of Highway 250. Firefighters and an ambulance were also sent to the scene. Fort Peck Tribal police also responded to the crash site.
The Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office remained on scene holding the crash site for federal investigators until 7:06 a.m. Tuesday.