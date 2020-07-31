You have permission to edit this article.
King Avenue East closure planned

King Avenue East closure planned

Starting Monday, King Avenue East between Orchard Lane and Jackson Street will be closed, in conjunction with the City of Billings Work Order 19-22 King Ave East Improvements Project.

The Hallowell Lane and King Avenue East intersection in the middle of the project will be closed from all directions with no through trafﬁc access available until Aug. 24.

While the work takes place, King Avenue East residents living west of Hallowell Lane may obtain access from Orchard Lane, and King Avenue East residents living east of Hallowell Lane may obtain access from Jackson Street.

The Orchard Lane and King Avenue East intersection on the west end of the project will remain open and accessible from the north, south and west only.

The Jackson Street and King Avenue East intersection on the east end of the project will remain open and accessible from the north, south and east only.

Construction personnel and equipment will be on site. Traffic control devices and reduced speed limits will be throughout the work zone.

For more information, call Knife River at 651-2500.

