King Avenue East improvements to begin

Road work in conjunction with the City of Billings Work Order 19-22 for King Ave East Improvements-Orchard to Jackson project will start Monday.

The work will include new storm drainage improvements and complete roadway reconstruction along the full length of King Avenue East between Orchard Lane and Jackson Street.

Ongoing impacts to traffic within this corridor will be in effect through October 2020 with local traffic access between Orchard Lane and Jackson Street available only to King Avenue East residents through late September 2020.

The Orchard Lane and King Avenue East intersection on the west end of the project will remain open from the north, south and west for the full duration of the work.

The Jackson Street and King Avenue East intersection on the east end of the project will be fully closed from all directions until July 20. Jackson Street intersection access from only the north, south and east will resume after July 20.

Construction equipment, personnel, traffic control devices and reduced speed limits will be present throughout the work area, according to a press release from Knife River.

