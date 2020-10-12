Kiwanis picnic postponed

The Kiwanis Club's 100 Year Celebration picnic originally scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed.
In an email, organizers announced “Health restraints, weather conditions and fear of limited attendance forces Kiwanis to reschedule celebration at a time and location participants can meet safely.”
For more information, go to the Real Billings Kiwanis Facebook page.
