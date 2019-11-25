Central High School students and Knights of Columbus volunteers unload over 1000 trees to be sold for the Christmas season at 18th Street West and Broadwater Avenue on Sunday. Profit from the sale of trees heip the Knights support a variety of charities in the Billings area. Hours of operation are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
