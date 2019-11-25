{{featured_button_text}}
Knights of Columbus trees

Central High School students and Knights of Columbus volunteers unload over 1000 trees to be sold for the Christmas season at 18th Street West and Broadwater Avenue on Sunday. Profit from the sale of trees heip the Knights support a variety of charities in the Billings area. Hours of operation are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

 LARRY MAYER, Billings Gazette

Central High School students and Knights of Columbus volunteers unload over 1000 trees to be sold for the Christmas season at 18th Street West and Broadwater Avenue on Sunday. Profit from the sale of trees heip the Knights support a variety of charities in the Billings area. Hours of operation are 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up
0
0
0
0
0