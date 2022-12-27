KOA celebrates its 60th anniversary with its best financial year ever

In 1962, David Drum was walking on his property along the Yellowstone River when he noticed a stream of campers, RVs and motor homes on the nearby highway heading to the World's Fair in Seattle.

Maybe those travelers would stop and spend the night if they had a nice place to camp, he thought.

And, just like that the revolutionary idea for Kampgrounds of America was born, a chain of franchise campgrounds that would tie the nation together.

KOA celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, an accomplishment most companies never achieve. KOA has survived because it has a smart business model that embraces what human beings have done since the dawn of time — make new friends around a campfire. You can't do that locked up alone in your hotel room.

Like most companies, KOA struggled during the COVID pandemic. Lockdowns kept travelers at home, and job furloughs and pay cuts shrank their fun money. To keep their mostly empty campgrounds viable, KOA distributed more than $5 million to its franchise owners.

The silver lining in the pandemic was that when people could finally get outside and mingle again, they went camping. And, the money they couldn't spend on foreign vacations or fancy resorts, they spent on new RVs and campers.

KOA's best quarter financially came in the first few months after lockdowns were lifted, and that extended into the company's best year ever, says the company's CEO Toby O'Rourke.

“We lobbied states to allow us to open up, because camping is a socially-distanced activity, because of that we saw a 64% growth in sales from 2019-22, and that is with a pandemic splitting that period,” she said.

In its 60 years, KOA has grown into the largest campground brand in the country, and produced one of the most recognizable roadside logos, the red tent-like symbol spelling out the letters KOA on a yellow background.

More than 500 KOA campgrounds dot the country, including in some notable locations like Bar Harbor, Maine and Sugarloaf Key, Florida, the Mt. Rushmore KOA and the first KOA right here in Billings.

Those first KOA campsites in Billings cost $1.75 per night, and that included a picnic table and fire pit. Now the amenities at many locations include showers, wi-fi, grills, a snack bar, and sometimes a pool and mini golf.

The post-war boom

In 1956, President Dwight Eisenhower signed the Federal-Aid Highway Act and created a spider web of interconnecting roadways traversing the country. More and more families had disposable income and leisure time for the first time and they wanted to see the country.

Without formal campgrounds, they "boondocked," camping in places often without water, electricity, shelter or toilets.

KOA’s goal has always been to bring people together and get them outdoors. In 2021, 19 million new campers flocked to KOAs to reconnect with nature.

What was seen as a Baby Boomer activity shifted to a younger and more diverse demographic. More families now own RVs and the average purchase age of campers is its youngest ever.

To celebrate its 60th, KOA unveiled a balloon at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, held a convention in Orlando, Florida, and across the country individual campgrounds held their own parties.

As a gift to itself, KOA is building its new headquarters near ZooMontana, leaving its offices at Transwestern Plaza downtown after 45 years.

They also gave back to Billings, the city that helped launch the franchise. Recently the company built a new playground for Ponderosa School on the South Side, and donated to the zoo’s capital campaign.

A new organization called the Kampgrounds of America Foundation will be unveiled next year, where 1% of pre-tax profits will go towards connecting people with the outdoors.

Now, the company looks forward to its next 60 years. It has begun investing in solar tech and EV chargers, and is committed to the campground of the future.

“Camping may be timeless but we have to keep modernizing,” O’Rourke said. “We have been around for a long time, but we’re just getting started.”