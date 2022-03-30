KOA to move headquarters to Billings West End

It's a long way from the banks of the Yellowstone River.

KOA or Kampgrounds of America, Inc., is celebrating 60 years since opening its first campground down along the Yellowstone in South Billings by building a new corporate headquarters on the West End at the TransTech Center business park.

The company will break ground on the project on April 8.

Currently, the private campground company is headquartered in a downtown office space in Billings. The move to the West End will allow KOA to build new and create a campus that better reflects the company's core mission of connecting people to the outdoors.

"KOA has a long history and bright future in Billings," Toby O’Rourke, president and CEO of Kampgrounds of America, said in a statement. "Our new headquarters will not only be a celebration of KOA’s success, but also solidify our connection to the city as we continue to grow our roots in a meaningful way."

According to the company, the new building will include nods to KOA’s 60-year history and showcase what KOA leaders believe will be "the bright and innovative future of camping and outdoor hospitality."

The new headquarters will take inspiration from KOA's core mission and reflect the west Billings landscape of Rimrocks, rolling hills and grass plains.

A&E Design in Billings will tackle the project, which includes flexible workspace with reconfigurable and de-mountable office walls and a raised floor system will allow KOA to reconfigure the building to meet future needs.

Outside, the new campus will feature an activity lawn, large patio space with a fire pit and outdoor meeting spaces. The building's storm drainage system will create what the company calls a seasonal creek bed that will address storm water and provide sustainable irrigation for landscaping.

"Connection to nature has been a critical component of our new building design," O’Rourke said in her statement. "One of the core beliefs of our company is that there are intrinsic health benefits from being in nature and we want that to extend to our workspaces. We envision our new headquarters not just as a space that produces good work, but also one that creates a work environment that promotes health and sustainability.”

KOA opened its first campground in Billings on the Yellowstone River in 1962 and now has 525 locations across the globe, making it the world’s largest system of privately-owned campgrounds.

