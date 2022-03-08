Krista Montague named permanent president of MSUB Foundation

Montana State University Billings Foundation and Alumni Board of Trustees announced Tuesday Krista Montague will become the organizations’ permanent president and CEO. Montague has served as the interim president since December 2021, a few weeks after the former President and CEO Bill Kennedy announced his retirement.

Montague has been leading the MSUB Foundation and Alumni for the past three months and has made positive strides, providing stability and structure during the transition in leadership, according to a press release issued by MSUB Tuesday. She has helped secure multiple gifts and donations in her short time and the Board of Trustees is confident in her ability to continue to grow the organization.

“I’m very pleased to announce the appointment of Krista Montague as the new President/CEO of the MSUB Foundation and Alumni. She comes in with a great deal of prior experience and has both an undergraduate and graduate degree from MSUB,” said MSU Billings Foundation Board of Trustees Chair Don Roberts. “She knows that the ability to provide financial assistance to students at MSUB can be a paradigm changer for their lives, and she is able to recognize what this can mean for the future of the Billings community.”

During Montague’s time as MSUB’s athletic director, she oversaw a budget that relied heavily on fundraising to help support 16 varsity sports. She oversaw the completion of a seven-year partnership with Avitus Group, securing the naming rights of MSUB's softball field through 2024, MSUB said in their release.

The Annual Yellowjacket Athletics Dinner Auction and Golf Tournament saw great success under Montague's leadership as well. Proceeds benefitted scholarships for student-athletes. Montague was also successful in negotiating and helping raise funds to expand and improve the MSUB weight room, soccer field, team locker rooms, and fitness center, according to the press release.

“I am extremely honored to be chosen as the permanent CEO and President of the MSUB Foundation & Alumni,” said Montague. “During my three months here, I have already learned so much and can see the tremendous potential we have to support MSUB and its students.”

Montague holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in business administration from MSU Billings in addition to recently earning her Montana real estate license. She lives in Billings with her husband Brent and has two daughters, Shayla and Allie.

