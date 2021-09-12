Kristin Chenoweth checks Montana off her bucket list of places to play

“We feel really good about that, as long as we can follow through on what we’ve promised,” said Dietrich.

Because of a directive from Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, businesses are not able to require the use of masks or ask for vaccine verification, something that could hinder future performances at the theater. So far, no shows have cancelled for the upcoming season, said Dietrich.

“A lot of performers are handling things very differently,” said Chenoweth, citing the recent cancellation of Garth Brooks' U.S. tour through January. “We are not out of this yet, however, we do have a vaccine and we can mask, and that’s what all of my team will be doing until we hit the stage.”

For her performance, Chenoweth is bringing a crew of people, from backup-dancers to singers, to present her show “For the Girls,” which was two months into its debut in the U.S. when the industry shut down due to COVID-19.

“We are polishing it back up, and we are trying to remind ourselves, ‘How does that choreography go?’ ‘What are the lyrics?’” said Chenoweth.

She describes the show as an homage to all the women in her life that have influenced her. “I am bringing as many people with me as I can, and we will sing and laugh and cry together and I just can’t wait.”