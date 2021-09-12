Kristin Chenoweth checks Montana off her bucket list of places to play

Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth is just one appearance away from her goal of performing in every U.S. state.
"I really want to play as many places — especially in my home country — as I can, because I've been playing so much abroad," said Chenoweth in a recent interview with The Gazette. "I've been in the business for so long, I've been everywhere now."
Montana is one of only two states where Chenoweth hasn't performed (Alaska is the other), and she'll check it off her list Sunday when she takes the stage at the newly renovated Alberta Bair Theater in downtown Billings.
“I did hear that this show would be one of the first things back in the ABT, and I got really emotional about it,” said Chenoweth. “To get to be there on a night when the community comes together to celebrate music in their new venue; it’s like y’all are starting fresh and I get to be there to kick it off, and I take that job very seriously.”
The Sept. 18 performance has been rescheduled three times due to COVID-19. ABT Executive Director Jan Dietrich said it’s time to open the doors.
“The community members are asking us to open the theater, and we need to do that and celebrate the theater for the community, as long as we can do it responsibly.”
The gala event starts at 8 p.m. and will be limited to two-thirds of the theater’s 1,400 seat capacity. Social distancing will be provided for guests upon request, and all staff, stagehands, and volunteers are required to wear masks. Patrons in attendance are strongly encouraged to also wear a mask.
“We feel really good about that, as long as we can follow through on what we’ve promised,” said Dietrich.
Because of a directive from Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, businesses are not able to require the use of masks or ask for vaccine verification, something that could hinder future performances at the theater. So far, no shows have cancelled for the upcoming season, said Dietrich.
“A lot of performers are handling things very differently,” said Chenoweth, citing the recent cancellation of Garth Brooks' U.S. tour through January. “We are not out of this yet, however, we do have a vaccine and we can mask, and that’s what all of my team will be doing until we hit the stage.”
For her performance, Chenoweth is bringing a crew of people, from backup-dancers to singers, to present her show “For the Girls,” which was two months into its debut in the U.S. when the industry shut down due to COVID-19.
“We are polishing it back up, and we are trying to remind ourselves, ‘How does that choreography go?’ ‘What are the lyrics?’” said Chenoweth.
She describes the show as an homage to all the women in her life that have influenced her. “I am bringing as many people with me as I can, and we will sing and laugh and cry together and I just can’t wait.”
Chenoweth, who has a master’s in Opera Performance from Oklahoma City University, has an immense brag sheet as an award-winning actress and singer with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Her career has landed her in film, television, music, voiceovers, and on stage. She has an Emmy for her role in “Pushing Daisies,” a Tony for “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown,” and was nominated for two Emmys for her role of Glinda the Good Witch in “Wicked.”
She’s nimble and has pivoted her work from Broadway to streaming services and back again. Most recently, she was in the Netflix movie “Holidate,” voiced a character in the HBO Max film “The Witches,” and stars in the Apple musical comedy series “Schmigadoon!”
Live performances, however, are some of her most rewarding moments. “It is a great relationship between the audience and the performer,” said Chenoweth. “Of all my relationships it’s my favorite ... To be able to make people forget their problems for two hours brings me such joy.”
Chenoweth was in third grade in Tulsa, Oklahoma, when she said she had a calling to music. “I was a little girl in the Bible belt, and I grew up in church, and I grew up praying to God about my life,” she said. “I was a church camp and I felt the presence of God talking to me about being a missionary.”
“I thought, well, I’m not really the missionary type,” she continued. What she was able to provide to others was her music. “Music inspires me so, and in my own life, when there’s been down times, or sad times, it’s music that has always brought me back.”
The onset of the pandemic was upending for the performance industry, suspending Broadway, halting productions, and closing down live music venues to slow the spread of COVID-19.
“If there is any silver lining for me, it is that I was forced to stop everything … Stop touring, stop promoting records, stop making a movie. Just stop.”
The pandemic heightened Chenoweth’s sense of the value of performance and sharing her music, but also forced her to slow down. “For so long, I’ve gone so hard in work that I didn’t even know what I was missing. And the first several weeks in New York were pretty rough, and then something happened to me. I made a choice to have hope. And be happy.”
“I am a human,” Chenoweth continued, “and I have depression and all these things, but I have made a choice to be happy. To do my mission work here, through music.”
For her Montana show, Chenoweth said a few friends are flying in from New York to join her, and they plan to enjoy their time in the region. She acknowledges as a young child, she didn’t have the option to attend performances in larger cities, which is one of the reasons she’s committed to touring.
“Growing up in Oklahoma, we could never have afforded to go to New York and stay in a hotel and have dinner and go to a performance,” Chenoweth said. “The shows that came to town we really supported, because I loved it, and my parents saw that. I’m so thankful to every tour, every act, every solo artist, every show that came through Tulsa, Oklahoma. I wish I could go back in time and say, ‘You guys — even if you don’t think it is important, it is so important.’”
If you go
Kristin Chenoweth performs on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Alberta Bair Theater. The theater opens at 7 p.m. and show starts promptly at 8 p.m.
Tickets are priced at $150 or $250. All tickets include an after-party on North Broadway with a champagne toast, desserts, and live music by Rimrock Hot Club. The higher-priced "dine-around package" includes a pre-show dinner at select area restaurants (seating at 5:30 p.m.) and a ticket to the concert, and after-party.
Call the box office at 406.256.6052 or visit albertabairtheater.org for information.
