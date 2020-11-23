Kurt Alme resigning as U.S. Attorney for Montana

Effective Dec. 2, U.S. Attorney for Montana Kurt Alme will resign.
Alme made the announcement late Monday in a press release.
“I want to express my gratitude to Sen. (Steve) Daines for recommending me and to President (Donald) Trump for nominating me for this position,” Alme said. “It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve with the outstanding attorneys and professional staff in this office.”
Prior to assuming the role of U.S. Attorney for Montana, Alme worked as general counsel for Yellowstone Boys and Girls Ranch Foundation.
Alme was appointed in 2017. The president nominates U.S. district attorneys, often based on recommendations from a senator of his party.
Alme was involved in the 2018 launch of Project Safe Neighborhood, a multi-agency law enforcement collaboration aimed at reducing meth-related violent crime. According to Alme's office, after the project launched in Missoula County, the county saw a 25% reduction in murder, robbery and aggravated assaults prior to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw violent crime rise.
Alme also helped lead a project aimed at reducing demand for meth through treatment and prevention efforts under the Substance Abuse Connect coalitions in both Yellowstone and Missoula counties.
Lenette Kosovich, CEO of Rimrock Foundation in Billings, works with Yellowstone Substance Abuse Connect and issued a statement in the press release announcing Alme's resignation.
“Kurt’s vision and leadership was the cornerstone in creating Yellowstone County's Substance Use Connect Coalition,” Kosovich said. “He saw first-hand how the issues of meth-related crime were negatively affecting our community and knew it would take all of us to create the solutions. Kurt's dedication and continual guidance to the work of the SAC catapulted all of us to work even harder to do better.”
The U.S. Attorneys Office for the District of Montana has 70 employees spread across offices in Billings, Great Falls, Helena and Missoula.
