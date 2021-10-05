Lake Elmo being drained for clam removal

To remove all of the water, the last pool will have to be pumped out by a contractor — possibly as soon as the middle of the month.

The draining also gives FWP a chance to add new features to one of the most popular state parks in Montana. A new ADA-compliant fishing jetty is one of the projects, along with an 8-foot wide sidewalk between the beach area and FWP’s headquarters along Lake Elmo Drive. A launch point for ice anglers and kayakers will also be added near the headquarters.

In the lake, FWP plans to create structure for fish habitat as well as dredge out some of the sediment. One Eagle Scout’s project is to build catfish condos.

How much of FWP’s to-do list gets completed will depend on construction costs, which have been climbing. That prompted the agency to create an additional list of projects that could be pulled or added, depending on final costs, which were projected at $750,000 total. (Complete details can be found online in the environmental assessment for the project.)

Spring