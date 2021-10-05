Lake Elmo being drained for clam removal

A small excavator has been trenching to keep a channel open to help drain Lake Elmo in the Billings Heights.
As the lake drains its fish are being concentrated in an increasingly smaller pool of water, creating a feeding frenzy for mergansers, a fish-eating duck, and seagulls who are stealing fish from the ducks.
“So the critters are making use of some of the fish out there,” said Mike Ruggles, Region 5 fisheries manager for the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks.
Fish limits for human anglers have been lifted since this spring, and Ruggles has seen some 5-pound catfish, a new state record largemouth bass (9.58 pounds) caught in April and four big tiger muskies reeled in. Ruggles said he wouldn’t be surprised if there were a few other big fish still swimming in the ever-shrinking water.
Plan
The draining is part of FWP’s plan to remove all of the water in an attempt to eradicate Asian clams, a nonnative invasive species that were discovered in the lake two years ago. No one is sure how the clams entered the lake, but the surefire way to kill them is to drain all of the water and let the winter cold freeze any survivors hiding in the mud.
To remove all of the water, the last pool will have to be pumped out by a contractor — possibly as soon as the middle of the month.
The draining also gives FWP a chance to add new features to one of the most popular state parks in Montana. A new ADA-compliant fishing jetty is one of the projects, along with an 8-foot wide sidewalk between the beach area and FWP’s headquarters along Lake Elmo Drive. A launch point for ice anglers and kayakers will also be added near the headquarters.
In the lake, FWP plans to create structure for fish habitat as well as dredge out some of the sediment. One Eagle Scout’s project is to build catfish condos.
How much of FWP’s to-do list gets completed will depend on construction costs, which have been climbing. That prompted the agency to create an additional list of projects that could be pulled or added, depending on final costs, which were projected at $750,000 total. (Complete details can be found online in the environmental assessment for the project.)
Spring
By mid-April, provided all the work goes well, the lake should begin refilling. By mid-May the lake should be full in time for summer swimmers, anglers and paddlers.
Water is supplied by the Billings Bench Irrigation District’s canal. Catchable rainbow trout will be stocked to provide an immediate fishery followed by warmwater species that will be stocked depending on availability. These will include catfish, bluegill, bass and crappie. No tiger muskies will be stocked.
With a lower density of fish, Ruggles said the stocked fish should grow quickly.
“We’re hoping with the habitat features we’ll get better size structure,” he added.