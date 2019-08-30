After a week of testing the waters, state and city park officials have declared the blue-green algae in Lake Elmo State Park non-toxic.
Lake Elmo park manager Terri Walters said that the caution signage warning recreators and swimmers of possible blooms will remain up for another two weeks.
Walters has been the park manager since 2000 and has never seen a blue-green algae bloom in Lake Elmo. A few events at the Lake Elmo Pavilion and in the park have been canceled due to the presence of the algae.
The annual Tails and Trails fun run will be relocated, she said.
“The sad thing for us is that we’ve had events that have been canceled and things like that because of it having been here in the first place,” Walters said. “We have to be responsible and report it, but it’s sad.”
About a few dozen tests were taken on-site of the algae by Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks, and every test was negative.
“Sometimes blue-green algae blooms, but it doesn’t emit any toxins, and that’s what happened in this case,” said Bob Gibson, Fish Wildlife and Parks information and education manager. “We had the bloom but for whatever reason, the toxins were not emitted into the water or formed in the plants.”
Gibson said that most algae blue-green algae blooms do not emit toxins. The algae is native to Montana’s freshwater lakes and reservoirs and can develop into a potentially toxic bloom known as a Harmful Algal Bloom, or HAB.
HABs are more common in warm water containing nitrogen and phosphorus runoff produced from many different causes. The blooms can produce toxins that can result in HAB-associated illnesses or, in rare instances, death.
These can include skin irritation and abdominal pain, vomiting and neurological effects if ingested. More information can be found on the DPHHS website.