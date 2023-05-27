Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A Lame Deer man will spend the next several years in prison for sexually abusing a girl on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.

Jordan Joseph Backer, 27, was sentenced May 24 in U.S. District Court to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of abusive sexual contact. The abuse occurred in 2015, with charges against Backer being filed after the survivor informed law enforcement seven years later.

“It is evident that Backer did not enjoy the best of childhoods,” wrote Assistant U.S. Attorney Zeno Baucus in a sentencing memorandum. “Between medical issues and a difficult homelife, it is apparent that Backer was, in many respects, dealt a poor hand. However, it seems that this path, in part, led Backer to a place that caused him to be a threat to society.”

In 2021, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, federal authorities received a tip of a Facebook account associated with Backer in which the user posted an image suspected to be child sex abuse material. Agents visited Backer’s home but were not able to determine the child’s identity.

In May 2022, court documents said, a survivor identified as Jane Doe disclosed to investigators that Backer sexually abused her when she six years old and visiting family on the reservation near Lame Deer. After assaulting her, Backer told her not to say anything about the abuse. Agents then interviewed Backer, who admitted to abusing the girl. The FBI and the Northern Cheyenne Investigative Services led the investigation.

Federal prosecutors charged Backer with aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact in October 2022. In February of this year, he reached a plea agreement in which he admitted to the one count of abuse sexual contact.

Along with nine years in prison, U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen also sentenced Backer to remain under federal supervision for 10 years following his release from custody.

Also this week, A Powell County District Court jury convicted Charles Michael Byrne, 51, of raping an underage girl three times over several years in Deer Lodge. The four-day trial came after the Montana Supreme Court overturned Byrne's conviction in 2018, which necessitated a retrial.