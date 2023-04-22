A federal judge sentenced a Lame Deer man earlier this week to nearly 12 years in prison for attacking and raping a woman on the Northern Cheyenne Indian Reservation.

James Cale Allen, 29, previously pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated sexual abuse in U.S. District Court, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Allen’s conduct in this case, punctuated by some underlying mental health and substance issues, demonstrate a person who can be a danger to the community,” federal prosecutors wrote in sentencing documents.

In June 2022, court documents said, Allen drunkenly struck a woman at a home in Lame Deer. The violence escalated to him punching her several times. He then forced her into sexual intercourse. A friend took the woman to a hospital, where she received a sexual assault exam.

Allen was indicted in September 2022 on three counts that also included strangulation and assault resulting in bodily injury. He reached a plea agreement with federal prosecutors in December that same year, admitting to the one count of aggravated sexual abuse.

In court Thursday, U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters sentenced Allen to 11 years and eight months in prison, followed by five years of federal supervision.

While comprehensive data on the extent of violent crime on Indian reservations is marred by underreporting, what information is available shows Indigenous women are victims of sexual and physical violence at rates much higher than any other racial group in the United States. In one survey conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 39% of Native American women reported being victims of intimate partner violence. One in three Native American women in the United States have been raped during their lifetime, according to a May 2022 report from Amnesty International.