Lame Deer man sentenced for trafficking meth

A Lame Deer man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to two years in prison for trafficking methamphetamine.

Laymond Perry Brien, 38, admitted to possession with intent to distribute meth in December of last year after tribal law enforcement arrested him on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation.

In October 2020, patrol officers with BIA-OJS received a tip about an intoxicated driver near Busby, according to court documents. Officers found the car, a black Saturn, and ran its license plate. The license plate belonged to a red jeep. The Saturn was also being driven after a curfew enacted by the Northern Cheyenne Tribe in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The driver of the BIA cruiser tried to stop the Saturn with emergency lights, but the Saturn sped away, leading police on a chase through Lame Deer with speeds reaching 72 miles per hour. The Saturn turned onto an unpaved road and was caught in mud. The driver, named in court documents as Joseph Simpson, and Brien tried to run away on foot.

When officers searched Brien, court documents say, they found two baggies of methamphetamine: one inside a pack of cigarettes, and another in a bag of sunflower seeds. Brien was also carrying a digital scale. Police also seized a handgun from the vehicle, found under the passenger seat with its serial number had removed.

Federal prosecutors initially charged Brien with possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm in the furtherance of a crime in August 2021. Four months later, Brien reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in which he admitted to carrying about 34 grams of meth. The firearm charge was dropped.

Prosecutors and Brien’s defense noted in their sentencing documents that Brien, a father of five, had no serious criminal history. He did have several tribal convictions, most of them stemming from drug abuse.

Along with serving two years in prison, U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters sentenced Brien to four years of supervise release.

