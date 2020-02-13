Lane closed on Fourth Avenue North

×
One eastbound lane on Fourth Avenue North between North 29th Street and North Broadway is closed until 4 p.m. Thursday while the City of Billings Street-Traffic Division performs storm sewer repair work.
Detours will be in place during the closure.
