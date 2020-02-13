Lane closed on Fourth Avenue North

Lane closed on Fourth Avenue North

{{featured_button_text}}

One eastbound lane on Fourth Avenue North between North 29th Street and North Broadway is closed until 4 p.m. Thursday while the City of Billings Street-Traffic Division performs storm sewer repair work.

Detours will be in place during the closure.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News