Large crowd gathers in downtown Billings for George Floyd rally
Large crowd gathers in downtown Billings for George Floyd rally

Zina Knows His Gun

Zina Knows His Gun holds a sign during the Justice for George Floyd rally in downtown Billings on Sunday.

 MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette

Update 1:40 p.m.: 

Rally organizer Amber Palmer addressed the large crowd on the courthouse lawn, thanking people for keeping the protest peaceful and encouraging that to continue.

“This crowd is overwhelming in so many ways, and it’s all positive," she said before an opening prayer.

One of the first speakers at the event was Samuel Enemyhunter, who drew connections between the Black Lives Matter movement and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Missing and Murdered Indigenous People movements. 

"Native people, we have been fighting since 1492," he said. " ... We have got to a point where tribes throughout the nation have gone extinct, but we are still here fighting because of our ancestors."

He also told the crowd they have gathered on Crow territory.

"We will not be intimidated by people walking around with their guns," he said.

Protests such as the on Sunday in Billings have garnered national attention, and in some cities have ended in violence. Several people attended Sunday's rally openly armed.

Protest in Billings

A man armed with an AR-15 identified only as "concerned citizen" watches as protestors gather on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn on Sunday.

Hundreds gathered on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn ahead of the Justice for George Floyd rally in Billings on Sunday.

The event was set to begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, and more than 1,000 people on Facebook committed to attending.

Protesters chanted "Black lives matter" as they waited for programmed events to begin before 1 p.m.

Photos: Justice for George Floyd rally in downtown Billings

