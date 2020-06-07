Large crowd gathers in downtown Billings for George Floyd rally

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Update 1:40 p.m.:

Rally organizer Amber Palmer addressed the large crowd on the courthouse lawn, thanking people for keeping the protest peaceful and encouraging that to continue.

“This crowd is overwhelming in so many ways, and it’s all positive," she said before an opening prayer.

One of the first speakers at the event was Samuel Enemyhunter, who drew connections between the Black Lives Matter movement and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Missing and Murdered Indigenous People movements.

"Native people, we have been fighting since 1492," he said. " ... We have got to a point where tribes throughout the nation have gone extinct, but we are still here fighting because of our ancestors."

He also told the crowd they have gathered on Crow territory.

"We will not be intimidated by people walking around with their guns," he said.

Protests such as the on Sunday in Billings have garnered national attention, and in some cities have ended in violence. Several people attended Sunday's rally openly armed.