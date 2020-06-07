Large crowd gathers in downtown Billings for George Floyd rally

Update 1:40 p.m.:
Rally organizer Amber Palmer addressed the large crowd on the courthouse lawn, thanking people for keeping the protest peaceful and encouraging that to continue.
“This crowd is overwhelming in so many ways, and it’s all positive," she said before an opening prayer.
One of the first speakers at the event was Samuel Enemyhunter, who drew connections between the Black Lives Matter movement and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Missing and Murdered Indigenous People movements.
"Native people, we have been fighting since 1492," he said. " ... We have got to a point where tribes throughout the nation have gone extinct, but we are still here fighting because of our ancestors."
Speaker Samuel Enemyhunter kicks things off by asking crowd to remember we are on Crow land pic.twitter.com/1K9R1PTU3Q— Phoebe Tollefson (@PhoebeTollefson) June 7, 2020
He also told the crowd they have gathered on Crow territory.
"We will not be intimidated by people walking around with their guns," he said.
Protests such as the on Sunday in Billings have garnered national attention, and in some cities have ended in violence. Several people attended Sunday's rally openly armed.
Hundreds gathered on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn ahead of the Justice for George Floyd rally in Billings on Sunday.
The event was set to begin at 1 p.m. Sunday, and more than 1,000 people on Facebook committed to attending.
Plenty of honks on n. 27th pic.twitter.com/9d7WkJDYR0— Phoebe Tollefson (@PhoebeTollefson) June 7, 2020
Protesters chanted "Black lives matter" as they waited for programmed events to begin before 1 p.m.
Here’s the scene at the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn in downtown Billings where a protest for George Floyd and BIPOC officially starts in 15 min. Call and response chant going on of “Black lives!” followed by “Matter!” pic.twitter.com/02gYcIpuKu— Michael Kordenbrock (@BGKord) June 7, 2020
Now chants of “No justice, no peace!” on the Yellowstone County Courthouse lawn in downtown Billings, MT. Lots of honking as cars pass. Haven’t been able to estimate crowd size yet, but this is the largest protest crowd I’ve seen in my five years reporting in Billings. pic.twitter.com/2BakLfLCgV— Michael Kordenbrock (@BGKord) June 7, 2020
