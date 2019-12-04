Billings Sanctuary Rising invites the public to attend Las Posadas, starting at Mary Queen of Peace, 210 S. 34th St., at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
Las Posadas, with roots stretching deeply into Latin culture, is a tradition commemorating Mary and Joseph’s difficult journey from Nazareth to Bethlehem in search of a warm place to stay the night.
Saturday’s Interfaith Las Posadas event will also include the journeys of Hagar, Abraham and Sarah, in order for participants to remember the bible as the ultimate immigration handbook, according to a press release from organizers.
Walking shoes and warm clothing are recommended. The walking demonstration of diverse faith traditions and unity will conclude with a shared meal.
Billings Sanctuary Rising, a collective of civic and faith leaders, is a local group that advocates on behalf of the immigrant and refugee community.