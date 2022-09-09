Last chance for summer walking tours at the Western Heritage Center

With the end of Walking Tour season coming soon, the Western Heritage Center encourages locals and visitors to check out the final “Hoof It with a Historian” tours for 2022. WHC Executive Director Kevin Kooistra encourages the community to “come out and join us for one or two more strolls through local history. We’re wrapping up the season with two of our most popular programs and are always delighted to meet new history buffs – and to reconnect with our Walking Tour regulars.”

On Friday, Sept. 9, from 10-11:30 a.m., guests can explore historic Minnesota Avenue (former red light district) through the “Bars, Brothels, and Bok Choy” tour, and on Friday, Sept. 16, from 10-11:30 a.m., the last tour of 2022 will be “Grave Side Stories” at Mountview Cemetery, which offers an historical overview of the story of the Mountview Mausoleum, the cemetery itself, and some of its most famous residents. Tours are $10/person, $5 for students (age 13+), $3 for children 6-12, and free for children under 6 (max 2 per adult). Guests may reserve a spot or get more information by calling the WHC or ordering online at www.ywhc.org/museum-programs/historic-walking-tours.

The Western Heritage Center is located on 2822 Montana Avenue, and is open Tues-Sat, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., with admission fees of $5 or less, including free admission for active duty military families and SNAP recipients. Information on discounts, accessibility, exhibits, resources, and upcoming programs can be found at ywhc.org or by calling the WHC at (406) 256-6809.