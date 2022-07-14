Last of men indicted in Billings sex trafficking ring gets nearly 27 years in prison

A Billings man was sentenced Wednesday to nearly 27 years in prison for drug and sex trafficking crimes.

William Maurice Newkirk, 42, pleaded guilty earlier this year to sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion, use of a facility in interstate commerce in aid of racketeering, possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and transportation of person with intent to engage in prostitution. His sentencing in U.S. District Court concludes an investigation into a trafficking ring that spanned nearly a decade and involved several women and girls supplied with drugs while they engaged in commercial sex that profited Newkirk. The investigation resulted in prison sentences for him and four other men.

“For years, Newkirk ruthlessly wielded abuse, threats, violence and drugs to force women and girls to work in commercial sex, all so he could make money,” U.S. Attorney for the District of Montana Jesse Laslovich said in a statement released Wednesday. “Far too many victims suffered, including one who tragically died as a result of Newkirk’s reprehensible actions.”

The death of a young woman in 2019 exposed law enforcement to the breadth of Newkirk and his codefendants’ sex and drugs racket. Several people were beating a woman in a car parked in a Billings trailer park in June of that year. During the struggle, a shot rang out. A 21-year-old was shot and died two days later. Also in the car, according to court documents, were Newkirk and Djavon Lamont King. The victim of the assault was later treated for wounds to her face.

That same victim told police she met Newkirk a few months prior, and that he’d been pressuring her to date him and engage in commercial sex, court documents say. That pressure included him taking pictures of her and posting them in ads online offering sex. Six months later, Newkirk and four other men were indicted on multiple counts of drug and sex racketeering.

At least as early as 2010, according to federal court documents, Newkirk was driving women and girls to various hotels in Billings for them to be paid for sex. He would then pocket the money. This continued despite him spending time in and out of custody on drug charges throughout the following decade.

His most common tactic in recruiting, Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Hargrove said at Wednesday’s sentencing, was befriending the most vulnerable victims, and providing them with drugs or alcohol to either feed or create an addiction. Victims told investigators Newkirk then coerced them into sex with himself, one of his co-defendants and eventually with strangers for money.

Newkirk entered into a "relationship" with a victim who sent him revealing photos. Those photos ended up online, Hargrove said, in ads for commercial sex. He took the money paid to that victim in exchange for cocaine and physically threatened her on at least one occasion. He gave another victim, who was a minor at the time, cocaine and alcohol before forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

One victim told investigators Newkirk fronted her the money she needed to repair her car, then pressured her into a commercial sex date that he orchestrated. She said she gave most of the money that she earned to Newkirk.

The pattern of Newkirk “wringing every drop of profit that he could” from victims persisted for years, Hargrove said. It reached its zenith in 2019, and ended with a woman snared in Newkirk’s sex trafficking network shot and killed.

“Newkirk was always interested in making himself money at whatever costs,” federal prosecutors wrote in their sentencing recommendation. “In doing so, he preyed on society’s most vulnerable members – youthful, severely drug-addicted young women, who shared challenging backgrounds, had very limited education and experience, no social resources, no money, nor even places to live. Newkirk identified these vulnerabilities and aggressively and cruelly exploited these young women for his profit and gratification.”

One of Newkirk’s defense attorneys, Cammi Woodward, spoke at his sentencing. She disputed that any of the victims were forced into sex work, and said Newkirk still maintains that none of them were minors. She said prosecutors unfairly compared Newkirk to Louis Gregory Venning, who was sentenced last month to 30 years for operating a sex trafficking network that targeted vulnerable young women and girls.

“Mr. Newkirk is not Mr. Venning,” Woodward said, and asked presiding U.S. District Judge Susan P. Watters for the mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in prison.

Woodward and Newkirk, who spoke prior to Watters issuing a sentence, stressed his impoverished upbringing in Eerie, Pennsylvania for the judge to consider. Newkirk grew up abused by almost every male figure in his life, she said. He saw firsthand the death of his mother, and later the shooting death of a cousin. Despite the trauma, child protective services never found him a stable home in which to live.

Newkirk, father to three daughters, told Watters he accepts responsibility for helping women engage in sex work, and for doing drugs with them. He insisted that he never forced them into prostitution, and denied ever raping a woman.

“I apologize to any woman I might have victimized,” he said. There were no victims who testified at Wednesday’s sentencing.

Judge Watters acknowledged that no child should live through the childhood that was forced on Newkirk. There was no doubt, however, that he did traffic his victims through force and coercion. She sentenced Newkirk to 26 years and 10 months in prison, followed by a lifetime of supervised release. He will not be eligible for probation.

“You are a victim. They are victims. The system failed you. The system shouldn’t fail them,” Watters said.

Newkirk is the last of his co-defendants indicted by the federal government on drug and trafficking charges to be sentenced. Djavon Lamont King was sentenced to nearly nine years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and firearm possession charges. Dejon Anthony Duncan was given time served after he pleaded guilty to cocaine possession. Mario Juan Drake was sentenced to a little over 10 years for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and ecstasy, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense and two counts of use of a facility in interstate commerce in aid of racketeering. Anthony Marcos Chadwell was given two years in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and with use of a facility in interstate commerce in aid of racketeering.

Newkirk and Chadwell still have ongoing cases in Yellowstone County District Court, including charges of rape and assault to which both have pleaded not guilty. Newkirk is scheduled to appear in district court for a status hearing next week.

The sentencing of Newkirk and Venning in the past month are the culmination of two of the largest investigations into sex trafficking in Montana over the past few years. Agencies who contributed to those investigations included the FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation and the Billings Police Department.

If you believe that you or someone you know may be a victim of human trafficking, please contact the National Human Trafficking Resource Center Hotline at 1-888-373-7888, or Text 233733.