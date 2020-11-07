'Last resort' shelter in downtown Billings to open next week

The Continuum of Care organizations working specifically on Off the Streets include the Housing Authority of Billings; District 7 HRDC; Billings Clinic; Community Crisis Center; St. Vincent de Paul; Montana Rescue Mission; Downtown Business Association; Salvation Army; Tumbleweed; RiverStone Health and Besaw Integrity Consulting.

The old Western Inn was purchased earlier this year by HAB Development, the development arm of the Housing Authority of Billings. The inn will only house the shelter for 12 months and will have 20 individual rooms available for sheltering the homeless, accessible only from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The Community Crisis Center will screen people seeking shelter at Off The Streets and then divert them to the Montana Rescue Mission or other shelters if they can be better served there.

Those who do end up at Off The Streets will be given a room until 7 a.m. The shelter will have an on-duty overnight staff and security and rooms will be cleaned and sanitized between use. During the day, guests will be connected to community services at other locations.