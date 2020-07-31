Latest COVID-19 death brings Yellowstone County total to 26

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department, is reporting another COVID-19 related death of a Yellowstone County resident.

On Sunday, July 26, a woman in her 80s passed away at a Yellowstone County hospital.

To protect the privacy of the deceased and her family, RiverStone Health will release no further information.

The recent Yellowstone County death is reflected on Friday's state COVID-19 tracking map.

“Our hearts ache as we learn about the death of yet another Yellowstone County resident,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO. “May this woman’s family and friends be comforted by many happy memories of days past.”

Felton continued, “As the number of people infected with COVID-19 and the number of people who have lost their lives to this disease continues to rise, we must do better to protect each other. Demonstrate kindness and care by the simple acts of mask wearing, watching your distance from others, washing your hands often and staying home when you are ill.”

To date, 1,022 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and 26 have died.

