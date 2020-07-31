You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Latest COVID-19 death brings Yellowstone County total to 26
topical alert top story

Latest COVID-19 death brings Yellowstone County total to 26

{{featured_button_text}}
RiverStone Health COVID-19 testing

Dr. Amy Solomon dances as she counts to 15 while a person swabs their nose during a COVID-19 testing event at MetraPark on Saturday, July 11, 2020.

 CASEY PAGE Billings Gazette

RiverStone Health, Yellowstone County’s public health department, is reporting another COVID-19 related death of a Yellowstone County resident.

On Sunday, July 26, a woman in her 80s passed away at a Yellowstone County hospital.

To protect the privacy of the deceased and her family, RiverStone Health will release no further information.

The recent Yellowstone County death is reflected on Friday's state COVID-19 tracking map.

“Our hearts ache as we learn about the death of yet another Yellowstone County resident,” said John Felton, Yellowstone County health officer and RiverStone Health president and CEO. “May this woman’s family and friends be comforted by many happy memories of days past.”

Felton continued, “As the number of people infected with COVID-19 and the number of people who have lost their lives to this disease continues to rise, we must do better to protect each other. Demonstrate kindness and care by the simple acts of mask wearing, watching your distance from others, washing your hands often and staying home when you are ill.”

To date, 1,022 Yellowstone County residents have been infected with COVID-19 and 26 have died.

0
0
0
4
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: U.S. Sen. Steve Daines talks about Crow Tribal Police Department

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News