Latest house fire adds to uptick in Billings structure fires

A recent West End house fire ended with no injuries, but caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damage.

The fire Wednesday was the most recent of several during the past week, with crews responding to at least five house fires since Friday. Data from the Billings Fire Department shows a marked increase in the number of structure fires reported in Billings over the past three years.

“For the fire marshals here, we investigated 120 last year. Our typical workload is usually 60-80. Right now, we just hit 30 investigations,” said Fire Marshal Mike Spini.

In 2018, there were 201 structure fires reported in Billings, which included houses, buildings and even sheds. That number increased to 218 the next year. There were 245 structure fires throughout 2020, and 69 so far this year, according to information supplied by the department.

Spini said that certain circumstances behind fires, such as the possibility of criminal activity, prompt investigations by the city’s Fire Prevention Bureau. Investigations into structure fires jumped from 47 in 2019 to 76 in 2020.