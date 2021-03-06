Latest house fire adds to uptick in Billings structure fires

A recent West End house fire ended with no injuries, but caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damage.
The fire Wednesday was the most recent of several during the past week, with crews responding to at least five house fires since Friday. Data from the Billings Fire Department shows a marked increase in the number of structure fires reported in Billings over the past three years.
“For the fire marshals here, we investigated 120 last year. Our typical workload is usually 60-80. Right now, we just hit 30 investigations,” said Fire Marshal Mike Spini.
In 2018, there were 201 structure fires reported in Billings, which included houses, buildings and even sheds. That number increased to 218 the next year. There were 245 structure fires throughout 2020, and 69 so far this year, according to information supplied by the department.
Spini said that certain circumstances behind fires, such as the possibility of criminal activity, prompt investigations by the city’s Fire Prevention Bureau. Investigations into structure fires jumped from 47 in 2019 to 76 in 2020.
“I do think that last year the virus had an impact on the increase. There’s a lot of factors that could go into it, but one of the big factors is that there were a lot of people staying home more, and they’re home cooking more instead of going out to a restaurant. Then, they might be unemployed and they don’t have their utilities on, so they’re trying to make supplemental heat,” Spini said.
BFD crews had Wednesday’s fire under control within minutes of responding to a home on the 2600 block of Woody Drive. A child playing with matches started the fire, according to a statement from BFD. The damage was concentrated in the loft of the house, but all the occupants managed to escape safely.
Billings firefighters doused a basement fire on Terry Avenue on Feb. 28, followed by another house fire in the North Side neighborhood later that same day. Last Friday, crews responded to two West End homes that caught fire just hours apart.
Two house fires reported in the West End on Feb. 26 caused significant damage to both homes, estimated to be a combined $130,000 loss. An investigation into both fires has led to criminal charges being filed.
Jackson Herring, a Billings man, faces two felony counts of burglary, two felony counts of assault with a weapon and a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a peace officer. Herring allegedly threatened residents in the neighborhood with an air gun, according to court documents. Witnesses also told police they saw a man matching Herring’s description near the homes that burned, and charging documents say that a search of his duffel bag showed items stolen from one of those homes.
Herring has since pleaded not guilty, and the investigation is ongoing. Of the 30 fires investigated by the Fire Prevention Bureau this year, 26 have been structure fires.
“We’re not even three months into 2021, and we’re already at the bottom of our average. I just hope that does not continue,” Spini said.