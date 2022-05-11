Latest robberies in Billings add to growing trend

Billings police responded to a string of robberies and one burglary this week, starting on Sunday.

Officers are currently investigating two robberies reported from local businesses and a burglarized home. The recent investigations contribute to a general upward trend in robbery in Billings over the past decade.

Police arrived at the Maverick Casino in the West End around noon Sunday, according to a post from the Billings Police Department on social media. A man in his 30s wearing a hoody allegedly passed a note to a casino employee which said he had a gun, and that he wanted cash. He left with an unknown amount of money, and the casino employee was not harmed.

On Tuesday, police received a call about a burglarized home on the far west side of Billings near Shiloh Road. Two suspects entered the house, according to a statement from police, one of whom pulled a gun on the homeowner. Police arrested a 16-year-old boy. The second suspect is known to police, but has not been brought into custody.

Later that same day, a gas station on the 700 block of Grand Avenue reported a robbery. BPD stated that a Hispanic man wearing a black sweatshirt and a black beanie threatened an employee with a baseball bat and left with cash. The employee was not injured in the robbery.

BPD Lt. Matt Lennick told the Gazette that he could not speak to the three reports being related. However, the latest gas station robbery is similar to a robbery reported April 30, he said, when a suspect threatened a gas station employee with a baseball bat and took cash from the store. All three incidents remain under investigation, and no arrests have been made other than the one juvenile.

The police department has responded to 46 robberies, 131 burglaries and seven aggravated burglaries from the start of the year through May 10, according to data provided by the department. Compared to the same time frame last year, robberies have remained the same, burglaries have dropped by about 15% and aggravated burglaries slightly increased.

Last year ended with 146 robberies in Billings, according to the most recent crime report published by BPD. That number includes items take with violence or with the threat of violence, per state law. A burglary is defined as a person breaking into an occupied structure for the purpose of committing a crime. If that person is armed and hurts or threatens to hurt someone else in the structure, prosecutors can file aggravated burglary charges.

About a quarter of all robberies committed last year were at gunpoint, according to BPD. For juvenile arrests, shoplifting came second only to tobacco consumption in 2021.

