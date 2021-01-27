Latest round of stimulus money may arrive via debit card

Calls are being received at local Area Agencies on Aging reporting that a credit card arrived in the mail from “Money Network Financial” saying that they represent the U.S. Treasury and to call to activate the card. These are legitimate cards.

Some eight million Americans are receiving their stimulus payments on a pre-paid debit card sent through the mail, in addition to others who will receive the payment via paper checks or automatic deposits. Just because the last payment one way does not mean it will arrive the same way this round.

EIP Cards are being sent in a white envelope that prominently displays the U.S. Department of the Treasury seal. The envelope states "Not a bill or an advertisement. Important information about your Economic Impact Payment."

The EIP Card has the Visa name on the front of the card and the issuing bank name, MetaBank®, N.A. on the back. Each mailing will include instructions on how to securely activate and use the EIP Card.

People should watch their mail carefully. For more information or to report any COVID-19 related fraud including services billed to Medicare that you didn’t receive, please call your local SMP office in Yellowstone Co. at 406-259-5212 or at 800-551-3191 for rest of state.