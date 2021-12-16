Latest viral school threat not credible says Billings superintendent

Billings public schools has deemed the latest online threat to not be credible, although police will take some precautions.

Superintendent Greg Upham sent a districtwide email Thursday describing a nationwide threat for Dec. 17.

“This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats,” he wrote in the email. “Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families, and staff.”

People should alert officials about such information rather than sharing a potential rumor, he said.

Talks with law enforcement and communication with the school administrators of Montana led to the threat being deemed not credible.

Police will increase patrols around the school campuses and school resource officers, stationed inside the schools, are coordinating and communicating with one another, said Upham.

The threat circulated on the social media platform TikTok and threatens “every school in the USA, even elementary,” according to the district's email.

