Laugh it up: Local comedians keep jokes coming during COVID

Anton harvests his material from conversations and observations in his daily life. A newcomer to comedy, he said he’s still “trying to figure it all out.”

“You build up all this material, and you don’t know if it’s good or not,” he said. “You get writers block just like in any other art. It comes and goes.”

Anton has found comedy to be timing and momentum, and began performing a year and a half ago, though he’s long been a fan of stand-up comedy. “The second I did it for the first time, I was ashamed I didn’t get on stage until I was 32.”

Megan Logan, 22, has found community within the budding comedic scene. “I wish I would have found it sooner,” said the Rocky Mountain College graduate, who recently moved back home to Newcastle, Wyoming.

“Ideally, I would like to keep doing comedy if for any reason to prove to my mom that other people think I am funny,” said Logan, who frequently returns to Billings to perform at open mic events. “Now that I’ve found a community, I wish I were still here.”

Logan appreciates comedy for its fluid nature. “If I say one joke one way at one show and it doesn’t get the laughs, then I know I can rephrase it.” Her material unfolds in storytelling, often using herself as the punchline.