Laurel, Billings Fourth of July fireworks shows to go ahead — with social distancing

Yellowstone County's two big firework shows will happen this Fourth of July, and they'll be socially distanced.
Laurel's fireworks display, which celebrates its 70th year this summer, is the longest-running show in the county and draws thousands of spectators. This year it'll take place with a handful of measures put in place to ensure the event conforms to public health guidelines set up to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
"The show will not be held in Thomson Park; for the safety of our members and the community, the show will be shot from an undisclosed location," the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department posted on its Facebook page on Friday.
The show is put on each year by the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department.
"It will not be as grand as it has been in the past, but it will light up the skies over Laurel," the Facebook post stated. "The LVFD asks for your help and understanding as we balance celebrating the Fourth of July with maintaining the safety of the community. So please, join us in safely celebrating one of Laurel’s oldest traditions with your friends and family from the comfort of your own homes."
In Billings, Harvest Church has moved its annual fireworks show from Castlerock Park to the MetraPark upper parking lot. The hope is that the change in location will allow more residents to see the show from their yards or from a vehicle parked in the area.
"It lets them watch it from their car," said Todd Reichenbach, who runs Pyro F-X, the company that builds the fireworks for the Harvest display.
The COVID-19 pandemic added another wrinkle of uncertainty to a business that deals with all kinds of unpredictability — like weather, Reichenbach said.
Reichenbach ran his first fireworks display before he could drive. His father founded the company, which Reichenbach, who is now 57, eventually took over.
"It's kind of par for the course," he said.
As in previous years, the Billings Fire Department will close public areas along the Rims as well as Zimmerman Park and Phipps Park for the Fourth. Closures will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 4 and remain in effect until the morning of Sunday, July 5.
