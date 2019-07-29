Laurel's former city administrative officer who suddenly left his position in March says he was fired in retaliation after he submitted a formal complaint of the mayor's treatment of him, according to his lawsuit in Yellowstone County District Court.
Interim Mayor Tom Nelson said the decision to “part ways” was mutual between him and former CAO Matthew Lurker.
Lurker, who had served as CAO since June 2018, stepped down from his office, according to a statement Nelson at the time. The two had different expectations for the job, and they made the “hard decision for us to dissolve our professional relationship," Nelson said.
Lurker disagreed at the time, sending an email to city employees stating that he was no longer a city employee effective immediately at "the mayor's request." According to his lawsuit filed May 21, Lurker says there was no good cause for his termination and that the city violated its written personnel policy during his termination.
On Monday Lurker referred the Billings Gazette to his lawyer for comment.
Lurker was contracted to serve four years with the city, but there was a "clause or clauses allowing the City to terminate his employment without cause even after his probationary period of employment," according to the court documents. In March, Laurel city attorney Sam Painter described it as a "walk-away clause." The Gazette has an outstanding information request with the city to review Lurker's employment contract and documents surrounding his termination.
According to the lawsuit, Lurker was fired in retaliation after he filed a grievance protesting Nelson’s behavior toward him, calling it a hostile and retaliatory work environment. The lawsuit claims that Lurker was not under a "written contract for a specific term," and instead was an employee governed by Montana's Wrongful Discharge Employment Act.
In a Monday request for comment Nelson referred the Gazette to the attorneys for comment, but said that he “didn’t know what he (Lurker) was referring to,” when asked his response to Lurker’s allegation that Nelson's behavior created a hostile work environment. Nelson said he hadn’t read the lawsuit.
According to his allegations, Lurker filed a grievance against Nelson on March 22. On March 25, Painter scheduled a 4 p.m. meeting with Lurker to discuss the grievance. During that meeting he told Lurker that Nelson was “angry about the grievance and was going to terminate Mr. Lurker’s employment,” according to the court document.
Then at 8:19 p.m., Painter texted Lurker to confirm that he would be fired the next day: “Mayor wants this to happen fast. He would like you to turn your electronics and fob, to me tomorrow, take the rest of the week at home, paid, and nedt (sic) week he will have your severance and leave paid in lump sum.”
In a court filed response, the city said the “text message speaks for itself” and that Lurker voluntarily resigned.
In an email sent to city employees and provided to the Billings Gazette March 26, the morning of Lurker’s termination, Lurker stated that he was no longer a city employee, effective immediately at "the mayor's request."
The same day Lurker texted Painter to ask for “a letter indicating my involuntary termination, grounds and conditions of my termination.” The court documents allege that Painter replied, “Letter you want isn’t happening.”
Lurker further argues that the city violated its own personnel policy by failing to follow the city’s problem resolution policy in the employee manual.
The city outlines a four-step policy to resolve problems that would be “concluded within 90 days of the initial report of the problem or grievance,” according to the manual.
The employee is given seven days to indicate the problem. Lurker brought a “grievance procedure with respect to his termination” to Nelson seven days after he left office.
Nelson did not respond to Lurker’s request to informally resolve the grievance of his termination, the court documents say.
After Lurker formally filed a grievance through counsel, Nelson denied his grievance. Lurker then brought his grievance to the city council and the city attorney, following the third resolution step in the manual.
No one replied to the letter within the 15 days allotted to review and respond to the grievance, violating the city's problem solution policy both in March and for Lurker's second grievance in April, the lawsuit says.
Since Lurker has left, the CAO position has remained unfilled. At the time Nelson said he was not planning to fill the CAO position, and would assume the responsibilities himself.
Almost five months later Nelson said he didn’t see any need to fill it, and being the CAO is “merely a babysitter to make sure that people are working and doing their jobs, and I have great staff.”
Lurker is represented by Jason Ritchie, of Ritchie Manning Kautz PLLP. The City of Laurel is represented by attorneys Gerry P. Fagan, and Afton E. Ball, who are contracted with the city through the Montana Municipal Interlocal Authority.