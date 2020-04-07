To prohibit the transmission of COVID-19, the City of Laurel recently modiﬁed some services and hours of operation.
Effective immediately, all playground equipment, park shelters and park bathrooms are closed to the public.
Parks are not closed but it is imperative to limit groups 10 persons or less and maintain six feet of separation between all individuals per CDC guidelines, city officials said in a press release.
For more information, go to cityoflaurelmontana.com/covid19.
In a time when traveling and gathering in large groups have become potential public health risks due to COVID-19, a growing number of search and rescue organizations in Montana are asking people to take extra precautions to improve the likelihood they can make it out of the backcountry under their own power.
In this Series
Here's how state and local governments are responding to the coronavirus pandemic
-
Laurel closes playgrounds, park bathrooms, park shelters
-
Yellowstone County is successfully flattening the COVID curve, Felton tells Billings City Council
-
Photos: See inside MetraPark's isolation and quarantine site
- 84 updates
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.