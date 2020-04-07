Laurel closes playgrounds, park bathrooms, park shelters
To prohibit the transmission of COVID-19, the City of Laurel recently modiﬁed some services and hours of operation.

Effective immediately, all playground equipment, park shelters and park bathrooms are closed to the public.

Parks are not closed but it is imperative to limit groups 10 persons or less and maintain six feet of separation between all individuals per CDC guidelines, city officials said in a press release.

