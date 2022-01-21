Laurel contractor pleads guilty to deceptive practices

A Laurel contractor pleaded guilty Friday to a series of fraud charges in Yellowstone County District Court.
Matthew Jason Welch, who ran a construction company in Laurel, admitted to pocketing thousands of dollars from clients throughout the county without doing any of the work he promised over the course of several years. He also pleaded guilty to writing bad checks to a Laurel casino.
“I just want to get it done with,” the 39-year-old Welch said Friday before District Court Judge Donald L. Harris read the charges.
From 2015 through 2020 Welch either stole from or defrauded at least 13 people, according to charging documents. By allegedly taking checks and cash from those customers and failing to do the work he guaranteed, Welch took about $121,400. Yellowstone County prosecutors charged Welch with seven counts of deceptive practices and four counts of theft by deception, all felonies.
In one of those cases, court documents say, a woman hired Welch to work on her roof. She agreed to pay him a deposit of $4,000, along with monthly payments of $500 over a period of 10 months. After writing out predated checks to Welch ahead of time, and texting back-and-forth with him asking when he would start on the project, she confronted Welch a few weeks into their contract. He had “done no work on her roof nor did he show proof of purchase for any materials that would be used to complete the project,” according to court documents. But Welch did cash one of the checks written out to him.
Welch pleaded guilty Friday to keeping $5,656 of the woman’s money for his own use.
Although an agreement was reached between Yellowstone County persecutors and Welch prior to Friday’s hearing in which he pleaded guilty to all 11 counts, he maintained his pleas of not guilty on two charges in the courtroom. One count charges Welch with allegedly obtaining gutter supplies from a Yellowstone County citizen under the guise that a bank would provide reimbursement. The other alleges that Welch accepted a nearly $5,100 deposit to repair gutters on several rental properties without doing so.
Adding to the the nine felonies for theft by deception and deceptive practices, Welch also pleaded guilty to writing bad checks out to a Laurel casino throughout January 2018 amounting to $2,100.
In June 2021, a U.S. District Court judge sentenced Welch to five years of probation following his guilty plea of fraudulently applying for the federal Paycheck Protection Plan. He applied for the loans meant to provide relief for those impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 in order to pay off fees and fines related to criminal charges across two states, The Gazette previously reported. U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen said that he hoped court-ordered gambling and mental health counseling would assist Welch better than incarceration. Welch had previously been sentenced for writing bad checks in Gallatin and Dawson counties in 2010.