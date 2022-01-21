Laurel contractor pleads guilty to deceptive practices

A Laurel contractor pleaded guilty Friday to a series of fraud charges in Yellowstone County District Court.

Matthew Jason Welch, who ran a construction company in Laurel, admitted to pocketing thousands of dollars from clients throughout the county without doing any of the work he promised over the course of several years. He also pleaded guilty to writing bad checks to a Laurel casino.

“I just want to get it done with,” the 39-year-old Welch said Friday before District Court Judge Donald L. Harris read the charges.

From 2015 through 2020 Welch either stole from or defrauded at least 13 people, according to charging documents. By allegedly taking checks and cash from those customers and failing to do the work he guaranteed, Welch took about $121,400. Yellowstone County prosecutors charged Welch with seven counts of deceptive practices and four counts of theft by deception, all felonies.