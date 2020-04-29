Laurel drive-in theater fights to stay open

By the time Cooke was definitively told no, however, he said he had already spent more than $3,000 on supplies and signed expensive contracts with Hollywood movie distributors.

“We couldn’t stop then, we were already in business,” Cooke said on Wednesday. “We can’t just stop, and we think it’s totally, totally unfair.”

Cooke continued to show movies Tuesday and Wednesday nights, feeling the rules and practices he had in place, including keeping cars spaced apart, having employees wear masks and gloves, and sanitizing bathrooms regularly, were enough to keep customers safe.

As customers drive through the ticket gate, they are handed a sheet of rules outlining social distancing rules. There are rules limiting the number of customers entering the concession area, and lines can’t form at the bathrooms. Cooke’s son-in-law drives around the lot in a golf cart ensuring customers comply. During a movie Tuesday, a man was sitting in a lawn chair and was quickly reminded he had to watch from inside his vehicle. The man complied.

“Everybody is trying to do the right thing,” Cooke said.

Cooke referred to drive-in restaurants like Sonic that remain open, with cars parked side-by-side as customers eat their meals.