Laurel Fourth of July parade canceled

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Laurel Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that it will not be hosting its annual Fourth of July Grand Parade this year due to health concerns over the possible spread of COVID-19.

The city, in following guidelines set by Gov. Steve Bullock’s Phase 2 directives, will still hold its 8-mile Chief Joseph Run and fireworks show. There will be no awards ceremony for the run, and city officials are asking Laurel residents to view the fireworks display from their home.

“These are unprecedented times, calling for difficult decisions to be made, often resulting in significant sacrifice,” read a press release from the city’s Chamber of Commerce.

The city’s arts and crafts fair for the event has also been cancelled.

Food trucks will be in a pool on First Avenue and East Eighth Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July.