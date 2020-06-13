Laurel Fourth of July parade canceled

The Laurel Chamber of Commerce announced Friday that it will not be hosting its annual Fourth of July Grand Parade this year due to health concerns over the possible spread of COVID-19.
The city, in following guidelines set by Gov. Steve Bullock’s Phase 2 directives, will still hold its 8-mile Chief Joseph Run and fireworks show. There will be no awards ceremony for the run, and city officials are asking Laurel residents to view the fireworks display from their home.
“These are unprecedented times, calling for difficult decisions to be made, often resulting in significant sacrifice,” read a press release from the city’s Chamber of Commerce.
The city’s arts and crafts fair for the event has also been cancelled.
Food trucks will be in a pool on First Avenue and East Eighth Street from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on the Fourth of July.
Photos: Stars and stripes at Laurel's annual 4th of July Parade
Stars and stripes at Laurel's annual 4th of July Parade
Stars and stripes at Laurel's annual 4th of July Parade
Stars and stripes at Laurel's annual 4th of July Parade
Stars and stripes at Laurel's annual 4th of July Parade
Stars and stripes at Laurel's annual 4th of July Parade
Stars and stripes at Laurel's annual 4th of July Parade
Stars and stripes at Laurel's annual 4th of July Parade
Stars and stripes at Laurel's annual 4th of July Parade
Stars and stripes at Laurel's annual 4th of July Parade
Stars and stripes at Laurel's annual 4th of July Parade
Stars and stripes at Laurel's annual 4th of July Parade
Stars and stripes at Laurel's annual 4th of July Parade
Stars and stripes at Laurel's annual 4th of July Parade
Stars and stripes at Laurel's annual 4th of July Parade
Stars and stripes at Laurel's annual 4th of July Parade
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.