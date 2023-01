The Laurel School District wants to hear from you. It is now in the planning and study phase for its schools, and is requesting citizen feedback.

Join superintendent Matt Torix and other district leaders and the team of A&E Design to discuss the future of Laurel Public Schools. They will be found at the main entrance of Laurel High School from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday during the basketball games. Come learn more about the planning for the future of Laurel schools and provide your feedback.