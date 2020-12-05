Laurel man dies after crash on Highway 212/310

A man has died after a collision that occurred Friday afternoon just south of Laurel.

The 77-year-old Laurel resident died while being treated for his injuries following a crash at Thiel Road and U.S. Highway 212/310.

The man, whose name has yet to be released, was on a Honda motorcycle traveling northbound on the highway, according to a crash narrative from the Montana Highway Patrol. The motorcycle collided with the driver’s side of a GMC Sierra pickup truck that was turning south onto the highway from Thiel Road.

MHP responded to the crash at 4:12 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle, who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was taken via Life Flight to the Billings Clinic, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the GMC Sierra, a 17-year-old boy from Joliet, and a 16-year-old girl from Laurel who was also in the pickup truck, were taken to St. Vincent Healthcare to be treated for minor injuries. Both were wearing seat belts, and have since been released from the hospital, according to MHP Trooper Eric Gardner.