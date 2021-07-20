Laurel man killed in Custer County crash

A 41-year-old Laurel man was killed and a 36-year-old Baker man was injured in a single car crash on Highway 489 near Miles City on Tuesday.

On a left-hand curve in the road, "for an unknown reason the vehicle went off the road to the left and went into a broadside skid," according to a report by Montana Highway Patrol trooper Matthew Cartwright. The vehicle overturned in a ditch and both men were ejected. Neither man was wearing a seatbelt.

The injured man was taken to Holy Rosary Healthcare in Miles City with unknown injuries. The 41-year-old driver was declared dead at the scene.

The vehicle was "engulfed in flames," and the make and model have not yet been identified.

Speed is suspected as a factor in the crash, according to the report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 1