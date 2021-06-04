Laurel man pleads not guilty to killing neighborhood house cats

A Laurel man pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of animal cruelty and one misdemeanor theft count in Yellowstone County District Court on Friday.
Sean Robert Robinson, 35, has been charged with strangling, killing and disposing of house cats around his neighborhood in Laurel.
In April 2021, Yellowstone County Animal Control officers began looking into the disappearance of neighborhood cats that had either been given to Robinson or living around him. Eyewitnesses informed investigators of multiple accounts of Robinson killing or abusing both dogs and cats, charging documents allege.
On May 31, a man matching Robinson’s description and driving a similar vehicle to Robinson’s was recorded on video stealing a cat from a neighborhood home. On June 1, a drug-related “no-knock” search warrant served at Robinson’s home tied him to the animal’s theft the night before. Inside his home police found evidence that animals had been tortured and killed, court records state.
In an interview with Laurel PD, Robinson told investigators he has “a thing for killing cats” that dated back to around 2007 when he was 21 years old. Robinson told investigators he typically strangled the animals and also killed them in other ways.
The Yellowstone County prosecutor in the case, Ingrid Rosenquist, argued for a $100,000 bond citing Robinson's past criminal record, the nature of the crimes, possible future charges and the risk Robinson posed to the public.
Rosenquist told the court that Robinson had admitted to killing the cats as a “violent output so that people don’t get hurt.”
Robinson was arraigned Friday before Judge Ashley Harada who agreed with prosecutors to hold Robinson on $100,000 bond. Among other conditions of his release, he cannot possess any animal whether pet, livestock or otherwise, nor can he contact any of the families or owners of the animals he allegedly killed.
A trial will later be set by Judge Donald Harris’ courtroom. If convicted Robinson faces up to two years in jail with a fine of $2,500 for each of the two felony charges.