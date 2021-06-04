Laurel man pleads not guilty to killing neighborhood house cats

A Laurel man pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of animal cruelty and one misdemeanor theft count in Yellowstone County District Court on Friday.

Sean Robert Robinson, 35, has been charged with strangling, killing and disposing of house cats around his neighborhood in Laurel.

In April 2021, Yellowstone County Animal Control officers began looking into the disappearance of neighborhood cats that had either been given to Robinson or living around him. Eyewitnesses informed investigators of multiple accounts of Robinson killing or abusing both dogs and cats, charging documents allege.

On May 31, a man matching Robinson’s description and driving a similar vehicle to Robinson’s was recorded on video stealing a cat from a neighborhood home. On June 1, a drug-related “no-knock” search warrant served at Robinson’s home tied him to the animal’s theft the night before. Inside his home police found evidence that animals had been tortured and killed, court records state.

In an interview with Laurel PD, Robinson told investigators he has “a thing for killing cats” that dated back to around 2007 when he was 21 years old. Robinson told investigators he typically strangled the animals and also killed them in other ways.