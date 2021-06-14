Laurel man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Lori Bray

A 24-year-old Laurel man was sentenced to life in prison Monday morning for the 2019 murder of Lori Bray, 57.
Yellowstone District Court Judge Michael Moses sentenced Diego Hernandez to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 35 years. Hernandez was found guilty of murdering Bray in the early morning hours of Oct. 1, 2019 by a jury in March following a trial and after only two hours of deliberation.
Hernandez received a ride home from Bray after her shift at the Cedar Ridge Casino ended shortly before 12:30 a.m. Bray wasn't seen after that. Hernandez was the only other person on site when she closed for the night.
It was later determined that Bray had been strangled, and Hernandez emerged as the only suspect in the case. He had initially interviewed with law enforcement for the case before invoking the fifth amendment.
As evidence appeared in the case Hernandez's account of the night continued to change. During the trial the defense offered no testimony against the state’s case.
In closing arguments in March, Senior Deputy Yellowstone County Attorney Ingrid Rosenquist highlighted how Hernandez’ story changed.
“It bobs and weaves as he’s confronted with more facts in the investigation,” she said.
In sentencing memorandums filed prior to the sentencing hearing the state and defense laid out their arguments for sentencing. The state had asked for the life sentence but requested a parole restriction of 40 years prior to the hearing. They argued that Hernandez posed an ongoing risk to the public, and that he had accepted no responsibility for his actions.
The defense had asked the judge for a sentence of 60 years in their own sentencing memorandum filed prior to the hearing. Hernandez’s attorneys argued that at just 24 years old an opportunity for rehabilitation is appropriate in the case.