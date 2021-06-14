Laurel man sentenced to life in prison for murder of Lori Bray

A 24-year-old Laurel man was sentenced to life in prison Monday morning for the 2019 murder of Lori Bray, 57.

Yellowstone District Court Judge Michael Moses sentenced Diego Hernandez to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 35 years. Hernandez was found guilty of murdering Bray in the early morning hours of Oct. 1, 2019 by a jury in March following a trial and after only two hours of deliberation.

Hernandez received a ride home from Bray after her shift at the Cedar Ridge Casino ended shortly before 12:30 a.m. Bray wasn't seen after that. Hernandez was the only other person on site when she closed for the night.

It was later determined that Bray had been strangled, and Hernandez emerged as the only suspect in the case. He had initially interviewed with law enforcement for the case before invoking the fifth amendment.